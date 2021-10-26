LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $8.3 million in state money will fund water main projects in Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham counties.
The money, part of the Better Kentucky Plan's $250 million Cleaner Water Program, will partially or fully fund four projects, per the Louisville Water Company:
- The first, replacing 1.4 miles of a water main beneath West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, will improve service to west Louisville. Work will begin in spring 2022 and last about eight months. State money fully covers the cost of the project.
- The second project will replace 3.8 miles of a pipe beneath Oak Street that was installed in 1892 to take water to downtown Louisville and parts of southern Jefferson County. State money will cover about one-third of the project, and Phase 1 will begin in April 2022. The entire project will take several years to complete.
- The third project will install a water main along John Lee Road and another on Eagles Road in Bullitt County. More than $600,000 in state money will be used for the projects, which will help nearly two dozen homeowners get access to public water service. Work will begin in early 2022.
- The fourth and final project announced Tuesday will extend water service along South Highway 1694 in Oldham County. Louisville Water will receive $736,000 for the project, which will help seven properties gain access to public water service. Work will start in summer 2022.
Louisville Water said customers won't lose service during the work on any of the above projects.
This story will be updated.
