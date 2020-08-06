LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police said its “Cover the Cruiser” campaign raised more than $16,000 to support the Special Olympics of Kentucky.
The agency said officers parked their cruisers in designated spots across the state and asked Kentuckians to donate at least $1 to be allowed to cover the vehicles with SOKY stickers.
KSP said it developed the campaign because its Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, our troopers stepped up and took ownership of this new program, adding it to their long list of community outreach activities," KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson said in a news release.
SOKY President Trish Mazzoni called the campaign a “tremendous success.”
“We are deeply grateful to the Kentucky State Police, all of the Troopers who took part, our host locations and to everyone who donated," she said.
The Special Olympics are the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
