State Police urges caution in I-65 construction zone near Seymour after 2 recent fatal crashes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Four people died in two different crashes in the same Jackson County construction zone in one week.
The latest wreck, which happened Wednesday near mile marker 54 outside of Seymour, shut down I-65 South for more than 10 hours as crews cleaned the fiery mess of a five way collision involving two semi trucks and three cars. Three people died in the crash.
"Traffic was slow due to an ongoing construction project in the area, and we just had a chain reaction crash where one vehicle didn't slow for the traffic," Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. "Unfortunately, it's a tragic situation for everyone involved.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is widening 18 miles of I-65 through Jackson County to six lanes in both directions. Concrete barriers and orange cones have narrowed the current four-lane structure into a pinch.
"We would encourage people to watch the signs, follow what the signs say and give yourself more distance between vehicles so we can prevent some of these crashes from happening," Wheeles said.
Troopers said a semi caused the chain reaction crash on Wednesday. There was a fatal wreck in the same Jackson County construction zone just one week earlier, and several more on the same stretch in the last year.
"I've seen a lot out here," truck driver Chris Etheridge said. "I've seen casualties where they were mutilated."
Etheridge said he's traveled the open road nearly 40 years. He was en route from the Chicago area to Charlotte and cleared the Jackson County construction zone in Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
"A lot of these people are brain dead, and I hate to say that, but it's like they don't care," Etheridge said. "They don't realize when were hauling 80,00 pounds, we're traveling death."
Etheridge said he believes most drivers don't know a football field is actually the safe distance from a big rig in a construction zone.
"Slow down, watch your following distance and look all the way around you," he warned.
It echos the sentiment of ISP troopers, who spotted patrolling the construction zone Thursday.
"We are stopping people, we are citing people, but the fact of the matter is we can't be in every place at every time to avoid every crash from happening," Wheeles said.
Authorities identified Glenn and Kathryn Cardelli and John Mumma as the victims who died in Thursday's crash. They're all from out of state.
