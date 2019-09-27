LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky legislator was arrested in Hardin County for failing to appear in court over a traffic ticket.
District 42 State Representative Reginald Meeks was cited in May 2018 for speeding on Interstate 65 near Elizabethtown. He was also cited for not having current registration and not having insurance. The Kentucky State Police said he was going 91 in a 70 mile-per-hour zone, and his plates had expired in March 2018 on his Chevy Silverado.
He was ordered to appear in court in July for the traffic violation, but when he didn't show up, a bench warrant was issued.
Meeks was arrested over the weekend but has been released from the Hardin County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 4.
