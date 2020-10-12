INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana teachers are waiting to find out if more money will be coming from the state and into their bank accounts, something that was supposed to happen last summer.
A task force created by Gov. Eric Holcomb to examine teacher compensation, funding, and potential policy changes will release its report after next month's election. Initially, the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission report was to be completed and released in the summer, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19.
Indiana is one of the lowest-paying states in the region when it comes to teacher salaries.
“It is important for us to make sure we are attracting and retaining the absolute best folks to teach our kids, but we got to make sure that we are taking care of them with pay,” said Keith Gambill president of the Indiana Teachers Association..
A National Education Association study shows teachers in the state made an average salary of $50,937 in 2018, less than the $53,434 average for Kentucky educators in 2018-19.
Last year, thousands of teachers marched in Indianapolis demanding more money.
Gambill is hoping salary increases by at least $10,000 a year, and he said the report needs be released before the election.
Rising college tuition costs makes getting out of debt that much harder for teachers starting off. Gambill said many teacher stay for three to five years before they change to better-paying careers.
“We simply do not have folks who are coming into the profession to counter-weigh those that are leaving,” he said. “If we ever hope to attract our best and brightest into the profession, the funding for teacher pay has to be fixed.”
While it doesn’t look like the report will be released by the election, a spokesperson for Holcomb said it will come out by the end of the year.
