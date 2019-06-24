FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- The recent rain dumped on southern Indiana and Kentucky is wreaking havoc on area roads.
Part of State Road 56 between Paoli and French Lick is crumbling into Lick Creek.
Part of the road is closed. Indiana Department of Transportation crews are working to fix the erosion that caused the road to collapse.
“The rain amounts are extreme, I think,” said Jerry Runyon, whose childhood home is just down the hill from the construction zone. “Water is strong, it's heavy, and it has a lot of force behind it. So it could cause a lot of damage.”
State Road 56 collects water when it rains, Runyon said. He has seen water as deep as 2 feet on the road. He noticed the structure finally collapsed Saturday.
“Oh, I've seen it over the road, yes," he said. "But it's never done a wash out."
Detour signs warn of danger miles out. INDOT crews are on site. They're removing rubble and refilling the hole to stabilize the road.
Drivers should be careful taking detours. Local bypass roads don’t allow trucks.
“It tears up the roads, and people get stuck and can't get around them” Runyon said.
Now, people in French Lick hope it won't keep visitors away from the town that runs on tourism.
“It is an inconvenience, because people will have to take the food routes,” said Zachary Brown, executive director of the Orange County Economic Development Partnership. “I don't think it will affect tourism."
Indot Officials don't expect the construction to take long. They said the road should be open early this week and possibly as soon as Monday night.
