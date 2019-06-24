FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- The recent rain dumped on southern Indiana and Kentucky is wreaking havoc on area roads.
Part of State Road 56 between Paoli and French Lick is crumbling into Lick Creek.
Part of the road was closed Monday as Indiana Department of Transportation crews worked to fix the erosion that caused the road to collapse.
“The rain amounts are extreme, I think,” said Jerry Runyon, whose childhood home is just down the hill from the construction zone. “Water is strong, it's heavy, and it has a lot of force behind it. So it could cause a lot of damage.”
State Road 56 collects water when it rains, Runyon said. He has seen water as deep as 2 feet on the road. He noticed the structure finally collapsed Saturday.
“Oh, I've seen it over the road, yes," he said. "But it's never done a wash out."
Detour signs warned of danger miles out. INDOT crews spent the day on site removing rubble and refilling the hole to stabilize the road.
“It tears up the roads, and people get stuck and can't get around them” Runyon said.
After a day of work on the road, it reopened Monday evening.
