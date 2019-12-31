LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new 16-bed Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center will open Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Government closed its Youth Detention Services facility on New Year's Eve.
The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice said it will re-purpose its Louisville Day Treatment Center building at the state's Audubon Campus, on La Grange Road, to house detention services.
From now on, youths detained in Jefferson County will be taken to the new center. If all 16 beds are full, youths will be taken to another detention facility where a video conferencing system will be used for family contact.
The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice will operate the facility, and Louisville Metro Government will pay the state $685,000 to cover the initial cost of opening the facility.
Metro government also will cover costs related to a new Louisville Metro Transport Unit, which will take youths to and from court and other detention facilities. That unit will be comprised of metro government employees.
The agreement between the state and metro government ends June 30.
Offices for the Metro Transportation Unit will remain housed at the Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services building in downtown Louisville temporarily for easier access to and from court.
Budget cuts forced the city of Louisville to close its Youth Detention Center.
Related Stories:
- SUNDAY EDITION | Kentucky looking to nonprofits for help with Louisville's youth jail closing soon
- State making changes to accommodate closure of Louisville's juvenile jail
- City and state leaders developing process to overhaul Louisville's youth detention services
- Lawmaker wants juvenile offenders to stay in Louisville after detention center closes
- Closing of the Jefferson Co. Youth Detention Center about more than money
- Kentucky justice officials eyeing nearby facility to take on teens when Louisville's juvenile jail closes
- Louisville's budget gap threatens to close juvenile jail, relocating trouble teens throughout state
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.