CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed a lawsuit that could allow the State of Indiana to remove the animals from a controversial southern Indiana zoo and place them in "court approved animal sanctuaries."
The lawsuit comes just days after a judge with the U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to take action against Wildlife in Need, a small zoo that offered "tiger baby playtime" sessions and other events that allowed visitors to get up close and personal with exotic wildlife. After documenting more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, the USDA judge pulled the zoo's license to exhibit warm-blooded animals, which include the big cats, monkeys and bears.
In a profane interview with WDRB News, zoo owner Tim Stark said he'd fight that decision in an appeal.
"I am not perfect. Was there complications? There was some. A lot of it had to do with p***-poor employees," Stark said in response. "Like I told all of them, you're f****** with the wrong god**** person."
A 183-page report says Stark, over the years, has harassed federal inspectors, failed to provide proper veterinary care to some sick or dying animals, and even beat a young leopard to death with a baseball bat.
Considering that history, Hill is now taking action. This action comes after an animal advocate asked for his intervention in a Friday interview with WDRB News.
His suit, filed Tuesday, would do a number of things:
- Remove Stark and Melisa Lane from their director and officer positions at Wildlife in Need
- Issue an order requiring them to return to Wildlife in Need all funds and assets that were misappropriated
- Issue and order dissolving Wildlife in Need and appointing a receiver to wind up Wildlife in Need's Affairs
- Recover misapplied assets of Wildlife in Need
- Liquidate Wildlife in Need's assets
- Arrange placement of all Wildlife in Need animals into court approved animal sanctuaries
- And issue an injunction instructing Wildlife in Need and its owners from acquiring, owning, or exhibiting any exotic or native animals
Additionally, Hill also filed a motion for an injunction that would prevent Stark from removing or disposing of any of the animals during the duration of the lawsuit. Hill also requested immediate access to the site so state inspectors can see if any animals need care.
"(Wildlife in Need) represents to the public that its purposes include the rescue and rehabilitation of Wildlife and returning animals to their native habitats," two deputy attorneys general wrote in the lawsuit. "In actuality, (Wildlife in Need), under the direction and control of Timothy Stark and Melisa Lane, has abused and neglected the animals in its care, has failed to return exotic animals to their native habitats, and has misapplied or wasted its assets."
