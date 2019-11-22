LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young Indiana woman was trapped in her submerged vehicle Friday evening when a police officer broke the back of her window to rescue her from the rising water.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was helping an ISP trooper on Interstate 65 when he got a call about an accident on State Road 11, north of Seymour. When he arrived, he saw a vehicle partially submerged in water — and sinking. Megan Fleetwood, 23, of Jeffersonville, was inside.
Another person at the scene gave Wheeles a hammer, and the police officer jumped into the water, busted the vehicle’s back window and pulled Fleetwood to safety.
ISP said in a news release that Wheeles suffered injuries to his hand and arm. Details about the accident and the conditions of Wheeles and Fleetwood were not immediately available. Fleetwood and Wheeles were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.
Seymour EMS, Police and Fire departments assisted ISP.
