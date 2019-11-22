LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police and Indiana State Police are both increasing patrol around highways and interstates ahead of one of the most traveled holidays of the year.
Millions of people will hit the road over the weekend and over the course of the next week traveling to be with friends and family. AAA is expecting more than 55 million travelers from Wednesday through Sunday, 49 million of whom are expected to travel by vehicle.
That number is up more 3% from 2018.
"We're going to do everything we can to make sure people stay safe," ISP Trooper Stephen Wheeles said. "We'll have extra troopers out on the roadways for that holiday traffic."
Extra troopers will be along the roadways for both ISP and KSP, but both said it's not just to punish drivers.
"We're out there enforcing during this period, and it's not to write a citation," KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said. "It's just to keep people safe."
AAA also estimates that the worst time for travel this Thanksgiving season is Wednesday evening. However, it will be busy from here on out, and that's why law enforcement is asking drivers to slow down, pay attention and drive sober.
"Following too closely, distracted driving — those are some of the biggest issues we face that cause a lot of the crashes we see," Wheeles said.
Interstate 65 is one of the most traveled interstates in the region, and many construction zones are spread throughout the region from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, to Seymour, Indiana. This holiday season, law enforcement needs you to be even more cautious in those areas.
"Anytime you see flashing lights, pay attention to what you're doing, move over and allow them to work," Wheeles said.
"(Distracted driving) is not just texting and driving," Sharp said. "It's playing with the radio, even talking on the phone as they're going down the road. Pay attention."
From Kentucky to Indiana, and all across the country, the message remains the same: Be smart.
"Plan ahead and don't get in a hurry," Wheeles said. "Everybody's trying to get where they're going. Just take your time."
