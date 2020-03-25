LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two young girls who are missing from Russellville, Kentucky.
Isabella and Audrianna Blanchard, both 7 years old, were last seen Monday. According to the Amber Alert, the girls' mother, Neely Blanchard, picked up the twins from their grandmother, who is their legal guardian, on Friday and took them to a friend's house in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Neely Blanchard drives a black 2014 Ford Escape with a Florida license plate that reads "ECLAUSE," according to the Amber Alert.
The mother has a history of mental illness, "is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen (and) is in possession of a handgun," the alert reads.
The mother's friend in Dawson Springs has had no contact with the mother since Monday, authorities said.
Susan Blanchard got in touch with Neely Blanchard's husband, who lives in Florida, but the Amber Alert says he told her he wasn't able to help.
The grandmother, Susan Blanchard, believes her daughter may be in route to South Carolina, where she also has family.
Authorities asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Neely Blanchard, Isabella Blanchard and Audrianna Blanchard call 911.
