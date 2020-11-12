LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Navigating whether or not to send their child to school for in-person learning has become a little easier for parents in Indiana.
Parents can pull up the state's COVID-19 dashboard to view the Indiana COVID-19 Data Report. There, the "School" tab will allow parents to see recent data from school districts around the state.
The website allows you to search by a statewide map which highlights each individual school, or you can search for a specific school by name.
The distribution map allows you to sort through schools with one or more cases, schools with no cases or see what schools haven't reported any information. As of Thursday, there were 353 schools with no cases, 1,589 schools with one or more cases and just over 424 schools that haven't reported any information.
As long as a school is reporting data, the dashboard will show how many cases of COVID-19 there are among students, teachers and staff at that school.
The dashboard also breaks down the age, gender race and ethnicity demographics of the statewide positive cases.
Parents can also view the community spread of COVID-19 by clicking on the main "Dashboard" tab. There you can find the latest data showing how many cases of COVID-19 are active in each county around the state.
You can also view recent COVID-19 data from long-term care facilities by clicking the "LTC" tab.
