LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide health care initiative provided free hearing screenings in Louisville on Wednesday.
KY HEARS held a hearing screening at Woman's Club of Louisville in celebration of Founder's Month of Louisville Deaf Oral School, which is now named Heuser Hearing Institute. The event encouraged people to undergo screenings and have their ears test.
Dr. Ingrid Edwards, Heuser Hearing Institute Clinical Director, said people 40 and over should get tested to have an initial baseline for when health issues change.
"As we age, our ear changes," Edwards said. "The ear is the only thing we can control, so it's causal. If you have untreated hearing loss and you don't fix it the way you're told to fix it, it will increase the rate at which your cognitive function changes."
The Woman's Club of Louisville, along with the Kiwanis Club of Louisville collaborated to found the Louisville Deaf Oral School in 1948. The school provides hearing, speech, language and processing services to parents with infants and young toddlers around Kentuckiana.
Heuser Hearing Institute created KY HEARS to develop a plan that increases access to hearing health care. Kentucky legislators allocated $3 million toward the program in the state's budget last year.
KY HEARS promotes statewide awareness for hearing and balance health.
"The majority of hearing health care providers live in Jefferson County and a good chunk of the rest lives in Lexington, so the rest of the state has almost no services," Edwards said. "We're bringing those services out."
Edwards said cognitive screenings can help people navigate through hearing loss.
"I always say the ear is the thermometer, barometer and accelerometer of the head," Edwards said. "So if you have a hearing problem or balance problem or dizzy problem it's likely a cognitive problem."
Edwards adds that hearing loss can be connected with memory loss and dementia.
"The cognitive component is critical," Edwards said. "If there's one thing you can do to say, 'Hey I'm going to be with my family, paying attention to my family, and I'm going to enjoy it all the way up to last minute' we're saying the one thing you can do is make sure you fix your hearing."
Upcoming clinics include:
- March 30 - Lawrence County Health Department (205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY)
- April 4 - LouCity Spring Break Soccer Camp
- April 11 - Union County Fair Senior Center (225 N Richards Lane, Morganfield, KY)
- April 12 - Gallatin County (100 Davis Drive, Warsaw, KY)
- April 17 - Metcalfe County Fair (201 E Stockton Street, Edmonton, KY)
- April 18 - Butler County (178 Academic Way, Morgantown, KY)
- April 21 - Grant County Fair (224 South Main Street, Williamstown, KY)
