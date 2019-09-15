LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indiana woman.
The Carmel Police Department is looking for 47-year-old Crystal Monik Williams, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in Carmel, Indiana.
Williams is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, flip flops and glasses, according to the Silver Alert.
According to police, "she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
If you have any information on Williams' whereabouts, contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.