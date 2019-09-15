LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old Indiana man.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department is looking for Henry "Hank" A. Schneider, who was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in Marion, Indiana. Schneider is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
According to police, "he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
If you have any information on Schneider's whereabouts, contact the Grant County Sheriff's Department at 765-668-8168.
