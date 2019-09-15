LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indiana teen.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Vivian Alexis Ziko, who was last seen around noon Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ziko is 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow-and-grey striped shirt and dark blue jeans, police said.
According to police, "she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
If you have any information on Ziko's whereabouts, contact Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1222.
