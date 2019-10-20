UPDATE: This individual has been found safe, and the Silver Alert has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 51-year-old Bryan Eugene Smith.
Smith is missing from Holton, Indiana, and was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap that says "Security" in white letters, a black and orange jacket, black pants and Adidas shoes.
He is considered to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance, police said.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000 or 911.
