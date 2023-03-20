LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are searching for a teenage boy who is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Scottie Dean Morris, 14, who was last seen Thursday night in the small town of Eaton, about 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Indiana's Department of Natural Resources launched two boats to search for Morris in a nearby river. Police said they also sent out two infrared drones and two bloodhound teams.
More than 100 volunteers worked with police on Friday to look for the teen.
Morris is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and red and black shorts.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.
