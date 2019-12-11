LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stay clear of Harrod's Creek in Prospect, MSD officials warn, after part of a large sewer pipe failed.
Contractors are working to repair a break in the sewer line, which runs near and under Harrods Creek, behind Harrods Run Road and Timber Creek Court. The break caused sewage to spill into the water, so MSD officials advise everyone to avoid the creek and downstream all the way to the Ohio River.
Customers should not notice any problems with sewer service, a MSD official said.
"By sometime midday (Thursday), we'll be able to add additional disinfectant to what is coming out of in the system," said Brian Bingham, MSD's chief of operations. "We hope in a day or so to stop this overflow from occurring. This is probably gonna end up being something in excess of half a million gallons of overflow."
Crews are working around the clock until the repair is complete.
