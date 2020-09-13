LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stepping out against violence. That was the goal of a gathering held Sunday afternoon at Shawnee Park.
A group of people held the gathering to help young people get away from a life of gangs and violence through empowerment, mentorship and entrepreneurship.
The group also held a cookout with plenty of food and an area where people could register to vote.
Organizers said keeping Louisville's youth off the streets is a movement, not a moment.
Several people spoke at the event, including Kaelin Hall, a former gang member who was shot and paralyzed.
"Being a gangster ain't cool," Hall said. "It never was, and what happened to me ... you might not live through it. You might not be so lucky. To be blessed to get a wheelchair, as crazy as that may sound."
The event also honored a group of four young men who started their own landscaping business.
