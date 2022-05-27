LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new court docket launches in Louisville in just two weeks, one that can help low-level criminal offenders.
It's called an amnesty docket, which is offered up by the County Attorney's office in partnership with the ACLU and other organizations.
If you, or someone you know, has an active bench warrant for low-level, nonviolent offenses, this is the chance to go to court without worrying about being arrested.
There's a chance that the case can be resolved that day.
"Worse case scenario, you might be looking at another court date to kind of sort things out later on down the road," Daniel Johnson, president of the Metro Corrections FOP, said. "But our whole goal is to not bring people into the jail, to get some of the people who are in jail out."
Johnson says the resolution of cases should provide some relief to overcrowding.
Those who quality have until May 31 to register and the amnesty docket will be taken up June 7-9.
