LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will clear its final hurdle in the House on Wednesday.
Part of the bill would raise a tax credit, sending more money to families with children.
Some are calling the expanded child tax credit the first step toward guaranteed income in America. It would raise the current tax credit per child from $2,000 up to $3,000, and $3,600 for kids under the age of six.
House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said this is just the first step.
"Yes, it lasts a year and it's a refundable tax credit, so people will get actual payments which, again, will have an amazing impact on child poverty in the commonwealth and throughout the country," Yarmuth said.
Yarmuth said Democrats are working on legislation that will make the expanded tax credit permanent. But, some Republicans say the bigger payments are an expansion of the welfare state, and will disincentivize work and two-parent families.
Families currently earning too little to get the full tax credit will now qualify for the full amount.
The expanded child tax credits will start going out in July as monthly payments to help families pay their regular bills.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the COVID relief bill includes unrelated policy changes that Democrats "couldn't pass honestly."
The bill sends nearly a half trillion dollars to cities and schools.
"Kentucky state government, local and county governments will get $4 billion," Yarmuth said, "and that's to use over the next two and a half years."
He said that money can be used for everything from infrastructure and schools, to providing broadband services.
