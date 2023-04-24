LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trailer worth more than $1 million that was stolen from Bellarmine University on Monday has been recovered.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the trailer was stolen around 5 a.m. Monday from Bellarmine's campus on Newburg Road.
ALERT: Has anyone seen this trailer? 5th Division needs help locating a stolen trailer that was taken from @bellarmineU around 5am, 4-24-23. Its a TV production trailer valued around $1M. Anyone with info is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline 502-574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD pic.twitter.com/7HVrxnzzVO— LMPD (@LMPD) April 24, 2023
The unmarked, television production trailer is used to produce Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events.
LMPD believes the trailer was taken from campus by a "white 1500-style pickup truck" but does not have any photos of the suspected vehicle or plate information.
The trailer was located and was recovered on Monday evening, according to a Bellarmine spokesperson.
A spokesperson for Bellarmine said an ESPN+ broadcast of a lacrosse match this Saturday would have likely be impacted "if we don't get it back quickly and in good condition."
