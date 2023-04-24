Stolen Bellarmine trailer 4-24-23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trailer worth more than $1 million that was stolen from Bellarmine University on Monday has been recovered.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the trailer was stolen around 5 a.m. Monday from Bellarmine's campus on Newburg Road.

The unmarked, television production trailer is used to produce Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events.

LMPD believes the trailer was taken from campus by a "white 1500-style pickup truck" but does not have any photos of the suspected vehicle or plate information.

The trailer was located and was recovered on Monday evening, according to a Bellarmine spokesperson. 

A spokesperson for Bellarmine said an ESPN+ broadcast of a lacrosse match this Saturday would have likely be impacted "if we don't get it back quickly and in good condition."

