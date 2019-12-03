LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog stolen from its Kentucky home is back with family, just in time for Christmas.
In a Facebook post, Lexington Animal Control says Lucy was stolen from her family in Clinton County in September.
The labradoodle was only a puppy when she was taken.
The post says Kentucky State Police troopers were able to identify a suspect in the case.
They then searched the suspect's Lexington home Monday night with the help of animal control officers.
Lucy was found and returned to her family.
The unidentified suspect was charged with a felony.
