LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As human trafficking continues to increase in Kentucky, local organizations are aiming to inform the public.
St. Paul United Methodist Church hosted its second "Stop Human Trafficking" conference Saturday. The goal of the conference was to have an open discussion abut the growing incidences of human trafficking in the commonwealth.
Presenters spoke about what's happening in the community and how others can help.
"The issue of human trafficking and sex trafficking in particular can happen to anyone," presenter Jeanette Westbrook said.
Data show about 950 people have been victims of human trafficking in Kentucky since 2013; more than 150 of those cases occurred in Jefferson County.
