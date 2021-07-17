LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people spent the day in Chickasaw Park Saturday, eating tasty treats and working to get the "unity back into community."
This was the seventh year for "Stop the violence put the Beef on the Grill" event which honors those who were lost to gun violence or domestic violence.
Red Barrel BBQ and other local vendors provided free food during the event. This year, those attending also had an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Organizers says the event's yearly success is thanks to many volunteers and supporters who want to stop violence in the community.
"Murders every day. Homicides, domestic violence, gun violence - I mean it's just - we're tired," said Raven Sanders, event founder and owner of Red Barrel BBQ. "We're tired of crime, we're tired of marching, and now we're telling you - stop it. We're tired of begging and pleading with you now we're telling you, move with us or get out of our way."
Organizers say approximately 300 people attended the event Saturday.
