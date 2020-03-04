LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations for the flu and coronavirus have some shoppers stockpiling groceries and personal items, and Kroger is trying to keep shelves stocked.
Local news on the west coast described places like Costco as “crazy town.” Some stores sold out of toilet paper and bottled water. Market analysts report Costco shares rose almost 10% in just one day this week as investors digested coronavirus news.
Costco on Bardstown Road in Louisville was a busy place Wednesday afternoon. Water and toilet paper were still in stock, but it’s clear they’re popular items among shoppers.
Although the Louisville Metro Health Department said there are no known cases of coronavirus in Kentucky at this time, Kroger is limiting shoppers to buying five sanitizing and flu-related products at a time because demand is so high.
Walmart said it's not currently limiting quantities, but it's working with suppliers to see if that could be necessary in the future. The same goes for Rainbow Blossom, which is seeing an uptick in homeopathic remedies beyond a typical flu season. Elderberry is the stores nu No.1 selling product right now.
St. Matthews Community Pharmacy’s director of pharmacy services, Chris Harlow, said the store is focused on prevention, preparation and getting resources to people who need it most.
“We have seen an increase in what we are supplying to patients,” Harlow said. “Those who are at risk are going to be the elderly and the children and those with chronic health care conditions.”
The store isn’t limiting how much customers can buy, but Harlow said the three most popular items are vitamin C, zinc and elderberry.
“Now that coronavirus is in the media, we are seeing more preventative measures than we have in the past with standard flu season,” Harlow said. “One of the things we're seeing people stock up on are masks, and it's important to know not everyone needs a mask. People who are sick need the masks the most, and health care providers need masks.”
