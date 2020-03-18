LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Coronavirus concerns set off a wave of panic buying, leaving many store shelves empty, but supply chain experts and elected leaders are trying to reassure the public that stores will receive more product soon.
"Our food chain is safe, there's going to be enough out there for everyone, so folks just work with us," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in his afternoon news briefing.
Food and household items have been flying off store shelves, and stores and suppliers are working to keep up.
"We have members who have been working for Kroger for 25, 35, 40 years almost and they are telling us that they have never seen anything like this," said Caitlin Blair, who represents the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227, the union for thousands of food production and grocery workers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
"They are busier than they have ever been and that they are committed to making sure that their customers are taken care of," she said.
So far, industry reports indicate the supply chain is largely unaffected by illness, but that could change. Right now, industry experts say the big issue is getting food and other goods back on the shelves.
"Our members in food production are working long hours to produce the food that we need," Blair said. "Our grocery stores, our members are placing orders for new product every single day, all the time, and there will be product on the shelf. We are working hard for our customers and our communities."
Suppliers are ramping up production to meet demand.
"It is out there," Blair said. "It just a matter of getting that product to the stores and our members getting that product on the shelf, which is why in some cases we're seeing retailers scale back their hours."
Grocery stores and suppliers are also hiring. Kroger and Jay C Stores are looking to fill more than 500 positions in our area. Meijer is also hiring seasonal workers and is encouraging local businesses affected by closures to encourage their staff to apply.
Grocery chain officials are asking the public to have patience and ease up on the panic buying so stores can re-stock and stay stocked.
"We will be there for all of your viewers and their families and we'll continue to stock the shelves as best we can," Blair said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.