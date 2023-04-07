Tree on top of house off Central Avenue near Churchill Downs 4-6-23 (3).jpg

This rental house off Central Avenue near Churchill Downs is a complete loss after severe storms rolled through Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, causing this tree to fall on top of the home. (Dakota Sherek/WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The storms this week left debris all over Jefferson County streets.

Public Works are still assessing damage but residents can drop off broken tree limbs for free at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue, near Goss Avenue.

It will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Communities from Corydon, Indiana to Brandenburg, Kentucky spent Thursday cleaning up from the high winds and tornadoes from Wednesday night. 

The free drop-off is only open to Jefferson County residents and you will be asked to provide an address when doing so.

If you use the weekly curbside yard waste collection, you must follow the regular guidelines.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Friday that crews were working hard to clean up the mess left by Wednesday's storm.

"My expectation is that by the end of the day today, everyone — or nearly everyone — should have their power restored, and public works has done a great job of clearing debris from the street so that roads are open and things of that nature," Greenberg said.

