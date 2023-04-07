This rental house off Central Avenue near Churchill Downs is a complete loss after severe storms rolled through Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, causing this tree to fall on top of the home. (Dakota Sherek/WDRB photo)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storm on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
IMAGES | Damage and debris from Louisville and surrounding areas after violent storms
Communities from Corydon, Indiana to Brandenburg, Kentucky spent Thursday cleaning up from the high winds and tornadoes from Wednesday night.
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Central Avenue in Louisville, Ky. from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
A downed tree on Powell Lane in Meade County, Kentucky on April 6, 2023. A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in nearby Brandenburg. (WDRB image by: Darby Beane)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows a concrete wall of a warehouse on Robards Lane that was toppled by severe storms that moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
The free drop-off is only open to Jefferson County residents and you will be asked to provide an address when doing so.
If you use the weekly curbside yard waste collection, you must follow the regular guidelines.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Friday that crews were working hard to clean up the mess left by Wednesday's storm.
"My expectation is that by the end of the day today, everyone — or nearly everyone — should have their power restored, and public works has done a great job of clearing debris from the street so that roads are open and things of that nature," Greenberg said.