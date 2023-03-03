LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Storms rolling through Kentucky on Friday morning left high water and some flooding in Louisville and the surrounding areas.
Louisville Public Works said crews placed barricades at intersections impacted by flooding, including:
- Six Mile Lane and Breckenridge Lane
- 37th Street and Bank Street
WDRB crews also saw some minor flooding and standing water along Frankfort Avenue near River Road and on Mellwood Avenue near Lake Avenue.
In southern Indiana, creeks overflowed in neighborhoods in New Albany including one near the Floyd County Fairgrounds. A sewer line in that neighborhood also backed up, causing basements to flood.
Public Works spokesman Sal Melendez reminded people to not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. "Turn Around, Don't Drown" is the most repeated warning. Other reminders if you are near high water:
- Never drive around barricades. Wait for local responders to safely direct traffic from flooded areas.
- Stay inside your car, if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof, if water is rising inside the car.
- Get to the highest level, if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof, if necessary. Once there, signal for help.
- Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment, if it is wet or you are standing in water.
- Avoid wading in floodwater, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris.
- Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.
