LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 is closed in both directions between Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road after powerful straight line winds toppled power lines.
LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: Interstate 65 will be shut down in both directions, between Outer Loop and Fern Valley Rd, for power lines down across the road.— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) December 11, 2021
Powerful storms moved through Kentuckiana overnight, causing thousands to lose power. WDRB Meteorologist Rick DeLuca says the damage was caused by straight line winds around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Significant tornado damage was reported in much of western Kentucky, and Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties.
At 5 a.m. about 60,000 customers were without power in Kentucky. The LG&E power outage map indicated more than 27,000 customers had lost power. Officials say because of the numerous outages they are unable to provide an update on when power will be restored.
Viewers on the WDRB Facebook page reported that power was out in Radcliff, Hillview, and near the Bullitt/Nelson County line.
The governor has scheduled a news conference for 5 a.m. We will stream it live right here.
