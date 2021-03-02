LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet Monday night, according to police.
"A 15-year-old girl was sitting in her bedroom when a stray bullet went through that first floor bedroom window and struck her," said LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Ruoff said the teenager was taken to UofL Hospital in stable condition.
"It's just something that's extremely tragic that a young girl is just innocently in her own bedroom and something like this could happen," said Ruoff. "Even if she fully recovers, which I do believe is expected, it's still such a substantial injury to receive at such a young a age and such an innocent life to be impacted like this."
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Vermont Avenue, not far from Shawnee Park. LMPD says shots also hit a neighboring home and a vacant car, but no one else was hurt.
Neighbors say they could hear the gunshots.
"I just heard, 'pop, pop, pop, pop,' then look out the door, ran in my house, got under the covers and crawled up under the bed," said one neighbor.
LMPD says it is essential that people who know something speak up. There are no suspects or arrests in this case yet.
"This is a young girl who will never be the same after this incident. We need everyone to stand up and say, 'we can't do this in our community, we can't put up with this,'" said Ruoff.
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 90 people have been injured in non-fatal shootings in Louisville. If you have any information about these cases, call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
This investigation is ongoing.
