LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected at this weekend's 63rd St. James Court Art Show.
With perfect weather, the crowds will pack into the four-square blocks lined with artists and vendors.
The juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show features more than 700 artists from around the U.S. The show started in 1957 as a way to fund repairs for the historic fountain on St. James Court. It has become one of region's most respected art shows. It takes place annually on the first weekend in October.
St. James Court Art Show 2019 runs Oct. 4 to 6. Show hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in Old Louisville just south of Central Park on St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue, Third and Fourth Streets.
TARC is offering fare-free shuttles to and from the show from downtown on the all-electric LouLift bus. PARC is also partnering with TARC for $6 parking at the Brown Hotel Garage. The closest pickup by the LouLift is Third Street at Broadway.
How to Ride the LouLift fare-free service for Friday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 6:
TARC's LouLift (Fourth Street circulator) is being extended to include a stop at the art show and service on Sunday, October 6.
During show hours (for all three days) the route will run between the Galt House and Churchill Downs, servicing Second & Hill Street-just 2 blocks from the center of the show.
Trips begin each morning at the Galt House:
- 8:28 a.m. on Friday (every 20 minutes)
- 10 a.m. on Saturday & Sunday (every 15 minutes)
- The last northbound trips each evening from Second and Hill:
- 6 p.m. on Friday (every 20 minutes)
- 6:15 p.m. on Saturday (every 15 minutes)
- 6:15 p.m. on Sunday (every 15 minutes)
According to Louisville Metro Police, there are a number of street closings and parking restrictions in the streets surrounding the show.
Street closings and parking restrictions:
6 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 11:30 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Alley between Fourth Street and St James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street
- St James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Sixth Street to Levering Street
No Parking Areas
1 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 9 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
1 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 10 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Third Street (east side) from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
1 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 11:30 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- St James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Levering Street
9 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 7 p.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019)
- Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street
- Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue
Handicapped Parking Areas
8 a.m. (Thursday, October 3, 2019) - 10 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- East side of Sixth Street near Magnolia Avenue, along Central Park
1 a.m. (Friday, October 4, 2019) - 8 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street
9 a.m. (Friday, October 4, 2019) - 10 p.m. (Sunday, October 6, 2019)
- North lanes of Hill Street from Third Street to St James Court
No handicapped parking at St James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of street)
