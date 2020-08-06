LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Street Rod Nationals rolled into Louisville on Thursday, a four-day event that is the largest the city has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual tradition attracts enthusiasts from all over the country to see more than 6,000 vintage cars, including street rods, classic and muscle cars.
"We go up through the 1990s this year, which gives us a pretty wide gamut," said Jim Rowlett, marketing director for the National Street Rod Association.
No matter where you look, organizers said you'll find something you like.
"I tell everybody it's more like an art show," Rowlett said.
Automobiles of nearly every make and model are featured over a four-day span at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the 26th year it's been held in Louisville. It brings $8 million in economic impact to the city.
"Louisville has become a home," Rowlett said.
But the National Street Rod Association is hosting fewer shows this year. Gov. Andy Beshear approved plans for the event to be held just two months ago.
"We have a lot of friends at home that elected not to come," Rowlett said. "I appreciate everybody's personal feelings. If you're not comfortable, stay home. But if you're comfortable, come on out here, and let's look at some cars and have some fun."
More of the show is outdoors than inside. The NSRA and Expo Center encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available, and while many were wearing masks outside, they are required when you go inside.
The show goes through Sunday. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.