LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of hot rods, classics and muscle cars will rev their engines in Louisville this weekend for the National Street Rod Association Nationals.
This year's gathering marks the show's 50th anniversary and the show's 25th year in Louisville.
Up to 15,000 cars will attend the event this year, according to the National Street Rod Association. Louisville Tourism expects the show to drive a $15 million economic impact in the Louisville community.
The Street Rod Nationals is know as one of the world's largest automotive participation events with more than 70,000 visitors, according to Kentucky Venues.
Visitors travel from all over North America. License plates from Ontario, Michigan, Florida, Texas and other locations can be spotted in the parking lot.
Lousville Metro Police Department even brought out the department's old police cars for the show.
Street Rod Nationals Schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, Aug. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 2 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 4 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adults 13 and older — $19
Children 6-12 — $6
5 and under — FREE
