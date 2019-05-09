LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The corner of Stony Brook Drive and Six Mile Lane has been renamed Peter Grignon Way.
On Thursday, the street was dedicated to fallen LMPD Officer Peter Grignon, who was shot and killed while responding to a hit-and-run call in 2005.
"This gesture should signal to the men and women of LMPD that this community understands and appreciates the sacrifices they make for the rest of us, and we will never forget that," said Tracie Shugart, director of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
"Even after all this time, we honor Peter as a member of our law enforcement family and ask the community to keep remembering him."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad also attended the dedication ceremony, which has been done in the past to honor other fallen Louisville officers.
"This city lost a valuable member when Peter was killed 14 years ago," Fischer said. "I take comfort in knowing that his memory and dedication to his job live on among his fellow officers."
Grignon's widow, Rebecca Grignon Reker, shared several memories of her husband, who had been with LMPD for two years and two days when he was killed while patrolling the city's Second Division. Peter loved his job as a police officer, Reker said, adding that he looked forward to getting back to work after being off.
Reker remembered the way Grignon loved to laugh, his meticulously alphabetized collections of music and his love for animals. Central to his life was his love of family, his father Don, mother Barbara and brother Paul.
"I want people to look at this and remember what people do every day when they put on that uniform and they walk out the door and they kiss their spouse goodbye and they don't know that they'll be back," said Reker, who works for the Metro Police Foundation. "I just want people to never forget what Louisville stands ready to do for them."
