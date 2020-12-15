LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stretch of one of Louisville's busiest roads isn't opening anytime soon.
Louisville MSD said while it was working to fix a large sewer pipe under East Broadway, it found a sewer line under West Broadway also needs to be repaired.
The utility service said starting at the end of the month, crews will work on the center lane on West Broadway between 36th and 37th streets.
It is expected to be finished in early January.
MSD said the repair to the 160-year-old brick sewer will help avoid future problems.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.