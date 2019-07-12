LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky is sending what it calls a "strike team" of nurses to administer the hepatitis A vaccine at jails and other locations throughout the state.
According to a news release from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, more than 2,100 vaccines have been administered at 40 different locations across the state. These locations include county jails, probation and parole offices, homeless shelters, treatment centers and pharmacies.
At least 18 additional vaccination events are scheduled through August.
On Friday, the strike team was providing vaccinations at the Fayette County Detention Center.
"We are grateful for the dedication of the nurses who are members of our strike team," said Dr. Jeffrey Howard, Commissioner of the Department of Public Health, in a statement. "Their dedication to ensuring the at-risk population receive preventive vaccination is paramount to our overall response to this outbreak."
In Nov. 2017, the Department for Public Health identified an outbreak of acute hepatitis A. Since then, the total number of cases has exceeded 4,700, with nearly half of them requiring hospitalization. Fifty-eight deaths have been linked to hepatitis A within the commonwealth.
