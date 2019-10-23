LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Striking General Motors workers in Bowling Green vote "no" Wednesday on a new contract.
According to the president of the United Auto Workers chapter in Bowling Green, 55% of workers on the production side voted "no." In the Skilled Trades Division, 52% of workers voted "no."
The roughly 900 hourly workers represented by UAW Local 2164 in Bowling Green are among the 49,000 GM workers voting on the proposed contract this week, with union locals across the country scheduled to wrap up voting on Friday. The tentative deal, struck last week after workers walked out on strike for more than a month, offered an $11,000 signing bonus; a shorter, four-year progression for newer hires to reach the “top” of the pay scale ($32 per hour) and keeps the automaker’s generous health care benefits intact.
The UAW has been on strike for the last several weeks. The union and GM reached a four-year agreement, but union workers have to vote on it.
