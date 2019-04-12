CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong storms moved through Louisville and the surrounding area before dawn on Friday.
Oldham County was the hardest hit with more than 2,500 people without power at the height of the storm. Emergency dispatchers in Oldham County say utility poles were snapped in Crestwood at Crestwood Station and Highway 146. The fire department monitored the downed wires, as repairs were made.
Storm damage in Crestwood near Anderson’s. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6pXMyTryeb— Keith Kaiser (@KeithKaiserWDRB) April 12, 2019
MetroSafe says it was a busy morning with calls about toppled trees and power outages. The LG&E Storm Outage map showed about 1,600 people without power following the worst of the high winds and rain. Much of that was concentrated around St. Matthews and the area south of Valley Station along Dixie Highway.
Even after that line of storms moved through, it’s still very windy this morning under an ominous sky pic.twitter.com/KcU6k4Ifu8— Hannah Strong (@WxStrong) April 12, 2019
Dark clouds moved quickly through the skies over downtown Louisville and into southern Indiana. The storm did cause some minor damage in Jeffersonville, where just over 300 homes were left without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Utility crews were out making repairs after the storms. Most of the outages were expected to be restored by midday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.