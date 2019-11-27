LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday’s strong winds proved too strong for Louisville’s Christmas tree, leaving its crown bent at a 90-degree angle.
Crews have since straightened the evergreen — and reinforced it with steel rods.
Metro Parks officials said the tree is ready for the holiday season kickoff on Friday. The 39th Annual Light Up Louisville will begin at about 3 p.m. at Jefferson Square Park at 6th and Jefferson streets.
Festivities will include live performances, vendors and children’s activities, such as free train rides. The last ride boards at 6 p.m. Santa will light up the big tree at about 8 p.m.
