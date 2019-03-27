GREENVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Talbotte Richardson, 77, has lived in Greenville practically his whole life, and he still treasures memories from his time as fire chief of Greenville Township Volunteer fire Department decades ago.
"I'm still sure I could fight a fire. Not very long!" he said before letting out an animated burst of laughter. "Spent 20 years as a volunteer fireman."
His history is why he's been watching as his hometown fire department tries to transform.
For weeks, because of growing response times and only a limited supply of volunteers, Chief Kent Monohan has been collecting petitions to start a taxed fire district in Greenville with paid firefighters.
"We have very few people that are able to — I'm not saying they're not willing to, but they're not able to volunteer anymore," Monohan said in an interview with WDRB News weeks ago as he pitched his plan that would increase taxes.
Richardson sighed in reaction to the possible tax increase.
"Back when I got on the fire department, we did our own thing," he said. "We made our own trucks. We bought our stuff. We bought our own gear. We used our money. We raised the money. We had fish fries. We didn't depend on taxes to support us."
But he said he understands why change might be needed. Even though he's not happy about it, he's willing to pay more in taxes.
"You can't fight it," he said. "Sometimes, it becomes stupidity not to do the right thing."
Just days ago, Monohan scored enough signed petitions to move the plan forward, but now, it'll face scrutiny in a series of meetings in front of the Floyd County Commission and county council. Some of whom, like Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel, say they understand the need but think the tax should be smaller than the amount Monohan has proposed.
Striegel said Monohan is asking for a maximum tax levy to produce an annual $1.2 million in revenue, but the councilman said that would be too burdensome. Instead, he would like the cut that in half to produce a tax levy more palatable to the citizens of the township. Striegel said that even though that would produce much lower revenue for the department, he believes the department could save money by contracting the services of a neighbor like Lafayette or Georgetown. Both departments say that's doable, Striegel said.
"Lafayette and Georgetown: Take care of Lafayette and Georgetown," Richardson said in response. "Let Greenville take care of Greenville."
Richardson doesn't like the idea of contracting with another department, but he said he'll support whatever plan passes as long as it has this township's best interests at heart.
"That's what I'm going to do," he said. "I'm just going to get out of the way, and if the younger community wants to have a paid fire department, then I'll pay my taxes."
In February, Monohan said the average homeowner could see a $200 increase in property taxes but said that number will go down in the second year. He said insurance rates could also decrease as the area's fire protection becomes better as a result of the addition of around-the-clock coverage.
While Monohan said the county auditor has already verified the signed petitions, Striegel said the Floyd County Commission will be notified in a meeting next Tuesday. If all goes as planned, days later, they'll host a public meeting, a fire district will be established, a board will be appointed, that board will submit a budget, and then Floyd County Council will decide what level of taxation should be levied.
If a fire district is established, Monohan hopes to start collecting revenue and offering better protection in 2020.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.