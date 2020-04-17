LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ashley Abell has been doing mission work in Honduras for more than 90 days, but she had no intentions of staying that long.
And now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, she's stuck in Honduras.
Due to the more than 400 cases of the coronavirus in Honduras and the global pandemic, the country shut down its borders. Abell's April 6 return flight to the U.S. was canceled.
Most would call it bad luck or at least unfortunate. Abell, on the other hand, looks at it quite different.
“I’m called to missions, and I think this is an opportunity,” she said confidently.
While she admits the first feeling of being stuck in Honduras brought some fear, Abell said her attitude quickly changed. She and another mission worker shifted their efforts to serving remote villages impacted by the virus, man of which have had limited access to food.
“We decided we could come together and try to raise funds and feed the people because they can’t leave, they can’t go to the city and they’re not working," Abell said. "We started that about two weeks ago and that’s how ministry changed.”
Of the six villages she's helping feed, there are more than 400 homes benefiting from the mission efforts. That's why Abell believes this all happened for a reason.
“God knew I was going to be here before I did, and He knew how he was going to use me,” she said. "It’s nice to be here, being the hands and feet of Jesus. This is an opportunity. I see it as a great opportunity.”
She's not sure when she'll be able to return to the U.S., but Abell said she's practicing hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing to stay safe.
Abell hopes to continue to serve the villages as long as she's there, and you can follow along with her journey by clicking here.
