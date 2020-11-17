LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big congratulations go out to a senior at St. Francis School in Louisville.
Drew Siciliano recently aced the ACT with a perfect score of 36. Drew has been a student at the school since kindergarten. He credits his teachers for their "emphasis on teaching me how to learn rather than rote learning. That helped me reason out ACT questions I hadn't seen before."
Drew has been learning online and studying for the test since March. Although he hasn't been able to visit any colleges, he has applied to several. Notre Dame is at the top of his wish list.
Just two-tenths of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. This year, 1.9 million high schoolers took the exam, and only 3,760 achieved a score of 36.
Congratulations Drew!
