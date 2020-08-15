LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Silver Creek Schools Corporation, just three days after students returned to the classroom.
According to a social media post by the district, an individual at Silver Creek High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
SCSC Superintentent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said officials will be cleaning and disinfecting areas of the high school where the student has been in the past three days.
The district also said they are working with the Clark County Health Department to alert those who may have been in close contact with the student.
In July, Silver Creek High School canceled its football practice for a week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
In southern Indiana, during the first nine days of school, seven campuses within Greater Clark County Schools reported positive coronavirus cases.
