LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was hit Monday morning in front of Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Officials with MetroSafe said the incident happened at 7:20 a.m. on Rangeland Road.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the student is being treated at Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are reports of a broken wrist. The student was dropped off on Rangeland Road and was hit by a vehicle as they were crossing to come to school.
