LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler High School rallied behind a classmate on the football field Thursday afternoon.
Chad Underwood suited up and put his game face on to score a touchdown during Butler's Spring Red and White game.
“He's very popular throughout the school,” Butler football coach Erik Dandy said. “He's just a great kid, and all our kids gravitate toward him.”
Chad has Down syndrome and has been part of Best Buddies for a few years. It promotes friendship and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities.
“Chad is the cool guy at school," said Dawn Foley, a member of Butler's Best Buddies Program. "Everyone is high-fiving him all the time, seeing him in the hallways."
Because Chad is a Butler super fan, the football team wanted to do something for him.
“He comes out to our games, he supports us, he supports us in the school, and he's just a great Butler student,” Dandy said.
When the time had come to take the field, his teammate handed the ball off to him, and as he made his way down the field, all the players ran alongside him while others rushed the field. They all met up in the end zone to celebrate his touchdown.
“Good job. Good job man," Dandy said. "You was flying."
With a larger-than-life smile, Chad left the field and gave everyone two thumbs up.
