LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and faculty are mourning after a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher died unexpectedly.
A JCPS spokeswoman confirmed that Sarah Miller, a Manual High School teacher, has died.
A crisis team was brought to the school Tuesday morning to help students and staff.
They're expected to be in place as long as the support is needed.
JCPS Board member Chris Brady said Miller's death was unexpected.
The district has not released any additional information.
A letter was sent home to parents on Tuesday. The content of that letter is below:
April 16, 2019
Dear Parents/Guardians:
We have received some very sad news within our Manual family that we need to share with you. One of our teachers, Sarah Miller, unexpectedly passed away yesterday. Ms. Miller was a wonderful teacher, loved by all of her students and we will miss her greatly. Her commitment to students and love for learning has touched us all. We understand that this news may be very difficult to accept and that we will need to support each other during the grieving process.
We have had counselors and district support personnel in the school throughout the day to help students talk through their feelings and emotions. Faculty and staff have been instructed to allow students to access these supports throughout the day as the need arises. Grief counseling services will continue to be available throughout the week, and longer if needed.
If you wish to have the counselor or school psychologist talk with your child individually, or if you wish to talk to someone yourself, please contact the school so that we can make arrangements. On the back of this letter are some tips for helping all students deal with grief and loss.
Funeral arrangements are not known at this time and we will share this information when it becomes available.
Please contact the school at 485-8241 if you have any additional questions.
Sincerely,
Darryl Farmer
Principal
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.