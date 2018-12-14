LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of elementary students in Louisville traded in their books and pens for wrapping paper and tape Friday.
It wasn't a typical classroom Christmas party as the kids transformed into Santa's little helpers, donning antlers and lights. All 102 fourth graders from the English Station campus of Christian Academy of Louisville wrapped their donations for "Mountain Santa," that big-hearted character who brings gifts every year to children who need in Harlan County, Kentucky.
"Apparently, you just fold it, wrap it, tape it," 10-year-old Austin Washington said as he wrapped a gift.
"We're getting gifts and giving to the people who don't have much," 10-year-old Aiden Krebs said. "We have all this stuff, and they have nothing, and it makes me feel sad."
"Instead of being selfish and wanting everything for myself, I can give to other people," 9-year-old Elizabeth Hammond added.
The school carries on a 10-year tradition, even though some hearts are saddened. Mike Howard, the original "Mountain Santa," passed away earlier this year along with his wife. Some feared the Mountain Santa effort would die too, but Howard's children decided to carry on the mission.
The bags and boxes were stuffed with both wants and needs: toys, new and old, as well as clothes and toiletries.
"It's pretty amazing," Austin said. "Somewhere, somehow we wrapped the presents and gave it to them for them to feel happy."
For the kids at CAL, this day caps off a mission that has lasted for months.
All of the gifts were sealed together with a note of good cheer, with words it would help many to hear:
"It says, 'Trust in The LORD with all your heart. Proverbs 3:5,'" Aiden said.
Roughly 900 gift bags and boxes were prepped with the five fourth grade classes combined. Teachers said those presents are all heading to Harlan County on Saturday.
